Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest – video



The mayor of Portland was teargassed by federal agents during protests against the presence of the agents sent by Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. Ted Wheeler, the Democratic mayor of the city.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 01:13 Published on July 30, 2020

Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters



Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters Video of Mayor Ted Wheeler being tear-gassed with other protesters was reported by 'The New York Times' and posted on Twitter. Wheeler had been.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:11 Published on July 23, 2020