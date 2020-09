You Might Like

Tweets about this FunkyJ @arielbogle @MarcFennell "Australia makes laws that advance our national interest. We don't respond to coercion or… https://t.co/SzaLoyJHBf 20 minutes ago DavidGTS430 RT @swan_legend: UPDATE: Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the government will not be intimidated by Facebook's tactics. "Australia makes law… 25 minutes ago Meg Sullivan RT @JoshButler: Treasurer Josh Frydenberg responds to Facebook’s comments on the ACCC media code - “we don’t respond to coercion or heavy h… 46 minutes ago David Swan UPDATE: Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the government will not be intimidated by Facebook's tactics. "Australia ma… https://t.co/6u7rlxYaA4 1 hour ago luke RT @SusanSmithAus: @JoshButler @Raf_Epstein Treasurer Josh Frydenberg: “we don’t respond to coercion or heavy handed threats wherever they… 1 hour ago Tom Minear RT @MattDoran91: Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the Federal Government doesn't respond to "coercion or heavy handed threats", when asked ab… 2 hours ago Matthew Doran Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the Federal Government doesn't respond to "coercion or heavy handed threats", when a… https://t.co/MuFHLixTLC 2 hours ago 💧 Susan Smith @JoshButler @Raf_Epstein Treasurer Josh Frydenberg: “we don’t respond to coercion or heavy handed threats wherever… https://t.co/vZPb2j8lfs 2 hours ago