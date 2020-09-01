|
Houston Rockets falter in final moments as Oklahoma City Thunder force Game 7
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
With Game 6 on the line - and the chance to wrap the series available to them - the Rockets couldn't close and now head to Game 7 vs. the Thunder.
