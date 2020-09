You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources GCSE grades surge after U-turn gives pupils results based on teachers’ estimates



The proportion of GCSE entries in England awarded top grades has surged to arecord high after a U-turn meant results could be based on teachers’ estimatedgrades amid cancelled exams. Hundreds of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36 Published 2 weeks ago Protesters clash with police as Thai politician pushes through crowds at student rally



There were angry scenes as protesters clashed with police when the Thai Education Minister confronted a student rally today (August 19). Hundreds of High School pupils staged a sit down protest.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this