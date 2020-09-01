Global  
 

US Open 2020: Isolated players 'stressed' after Benoit Paire tests COVID positive

DNA Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
US Open 2020 has seen Frenchman Benoit Paire testing positive for the coronavirus and players who were in contact with the player have expressed their frustration as they were moved into a so-called "bubble within a bubble" as part of the enhanced protocol plan after which Paire was quietly removed from the draw.
