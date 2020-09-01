Trump, Biden trade accusations about racial disturbances in US Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Washington, Aug 31 (efe-epa).- In a sign of how polarized the United States has become, President Donald Washington, Aug 31 (efe-epa).- In a sign of how polarized the United States has become, President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival in the 2020 election, former Vice President Joe Biden , on Monday exchanged accusations of inciting violence after one person died in the racial disturbances on the weekend in Portland Oregon . The president started the day with a series of Twitter posts in which he blamed Portland’s mayor, Democrat Ted Wheeler , and the “radical left” for the local confrontations in recent days. “Portland is a mess, and it has been for many years. If this joke of a mayor doesn’t clean it up, we will go in and do it for them!” threatened... 👓 View full article

