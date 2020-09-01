Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump, Biden trade accusations about racial disturbances in US

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Trump, Biden trade accusations about racial disturbances in USWashington, Aug 31 (efe-epa).- In a sign of how polarized the United States has become, President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival in the 2020 election, former Vice President Joe Biden, on Monday exchanged accusations of inciting violence after one person died in the racial disturbances on the weekend in Portland, Oregon. The president started the day with a series of Twitter posts in which he blamed Portland’s mayor, Democrat Ted Wheeler, and the “radical left” for the local confrontations in recent days. “Portland is a mess, and it has been for many years. If this joke of a mayor doesn’t clean it up, we will go in and do it for them!” threatened...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Why Is Biden's Lead Slipping?

Why Is Biden's Lead Slipping? 00:50

 Joe Biden's poll numbers are slipping. The former Vice President is currently leading Pres. Donald Trump in the polls. He led by double digits over the summer. Now, his lead has dropped to low single digits - in some polls Trump is within the margin of error. In Wisconsin Biden is up by 3.5...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Biden attacks Trump for 'fomenting violence' [Video]

Biden attacks Trump for 'fomenting violence'

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is accusing Trump of forfeiting "anymoral leadership in this country." Biden says Trump can't stop the violence"because for years he has fomented it." He made the remarks in Pittsburgh onMonday, following a violent weekend that left a protester dead in Portland,Oregon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

8/31/20: Red and Blue

 Trump threatens to intervene in Portland; Preview: FDA commissioner on COVID19
CBS News

US election: Biden accuses 'weak' Trump of stoking violence

 His comments come as the rival candidates clash over unrest in Portland, where a man was shot dead.
BBC News

Trump’s signal to his followers is clear: Violence and chaos are my only hope

 President Trump was having a normal one on Sunday morning, tweeting and retweeting 89 times over the course of three and a half hours. Many of them were tweets..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

CBS Evening News, August 31, 2020

 Joe Biden accuses Trump of provoking violence and poisoning democracy; Fans mourn death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman
CBS News

Kamala Harris' Surprise Appearance For Brandy and Monica Verzuz Battle

 Brandy and Monica started off their Verzuz rap battle with a very important message from a very special surprise guest ... Kamala Harris!!! Joe Biden's running..
TMZ.com

Race for the White House: US campaign focuses on who will keep you safer

 The battle over who can keep Americans safe after recent deadly protests emerged today as the sharpest dividing line for the presidential campaign's final..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump making Kenosha trip to 'increase love' [Video]

Trump making Kenosha trip to 'increase love'

[NFA] GRAPHIC WARNING: Despite calls from local officials to reconsider the visit to the Midwestern city as emotions are still running high in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, President Donald Trump on Monday said he still plans to make the Kenosha trip. Gavino Garay has the story.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

Jacob Blake: father refuses to ‘play politics with my son’s life’ amid furor over Trump visit

 The father of Jacob Blake, the man shot by police in in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said on Monday that the family has received threats and that he refused to “play..
WorldNews

Trump administration finalises coal plant pollution rollback

 The Trump administration on Monday finalised its weakening of an Obama-era rule aimed at reducing polluted wastewater from coal-burning power plants that has..
New Zealand Herald

Trump pushes to keep tax returns from NY prosecutor, eyes possible Supreme Court appeal

 By Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday urged a federal appeals court not to let Manhattan's top prosecutor have his tax..
WorldNews
Trump will not visit Jacob Blake's family in Kenosha [Video]

Trump will not visit Jacob Blake's family in Kenosha

President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amidfury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake which left the 29-year-old Blackman paralyzed. But Trump said he will not be meeting with Blake's family. Hedisclosed that he spoke with the family's pastor, who said the family wantedtheir attorney to join the meeting. Trump said he declined because that wouldbe "inappropriate."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Trump defends supporters accused in deadly clashes

 The US president suggests right-wing activists in Wisconsin and Oregon acted in self-defence.
BBC News

AP Top Stories August 31 A

 Here are the top stories for Monday, Aug. 31st: First direct commerical passenger flight between Israel and UAE; Mass grave discovered in Raqqa; Man fatally shot..
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

'Fascism, the mafia, the Boston bomber': Trump unleashes screed of accusations against Biden after being called 'weak' on protests

 Donald Trump issued a wild series of unfounded accusations against his Democratic opponent...
WorldNews

Ted Wheeler Ted Wheeler Mayor of Portland, Oregon, United States; former State treasurer of Oregon

Eye Opener: Portland mayor blames Trump for unrest

 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is condemning President Trump after protests in the city over the weekend turned deadly. Also, Wisconsin officials are saying it is..
CBS News
Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets [Video]

Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

Man fatally shot amid clashes in Portland; Mayor and Trump have war of words

 A fatal shooting in Portland has led to a war of words between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and President Donald Trump.
 
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump assails Biden in RNC acceptance speech [Video]

Trump assails Biden in RNC acceptance speech

A defiant President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination for a second term on Thursday with a scathing attack on rival Joe Biden, asserting that a Democratic victory in November would only..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published
'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020 [Video]

'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020

Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published
Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris [Video]

Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris

President Donald Trump has signalled the theme of his 2020 bid for reelection: racism. CNN reports Trump this week raised a false and racist conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's running mate, California..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump: Portland's Mayor a 'Fool', 'Bring in National Guard'

 With the escalation of counterprotesters clashing with anti-Trump activists, Portland's riots turned deadly Saturday night, promoting President Donald Trump to...
Newsmax Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS NewsMediaiteVOA NewsDaily CallerSBS

1 Killed In Portland Amid Clashes Between Pro-Trump Caravan And Counterprotesters

 President Trump blamed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler for losing control, while the mayor responded that it was violence that Trump "helped create."
NPR Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS News

Oregon Governor Urges End to ‘Cycle of Violence’ in Portland

 President Trump, Portland Mayor Wheeler trade criticisms after clashes between Trump supporters and protesters
VOA News


Tweets about this