|
Trump, Biden trade accusations about racial disturbances in US
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Washington, Aug 31 (efe-epa).- In a sign of how polarized the United States has become, President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival in the 2020 election, former Vice President Joe Biden, on Monday exchanged accusations of inciting violence after one person died in the racial disturbances on the weekend in Portland, Oregon. The president started the day with a series of Twitter posts in which he blamed Portland’s mayor, Democrat Ted Wheeler, and the “radical left” for the local confrontations in recent days. “Portland is a mess, and it has been for many years. If this joke of a mayor doesn’t clean it up, we will go in and do it for them!” threatened...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Biden attacks Trump for 'fomenting violence'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
8/31/20: Red and BlueTrump threatens to intervene in Portland; Preview: FDA commissioner on COVID19
CBS News
US election: Biden accuses 'weak' Trump of stoking violenceHis comments come as the rival candidates clash over unrest in Portland, where a man was shot dead.
BBC News
Trump’s signal to his followers is clear: Violence and chaos are my only hopePresident Trump was having a normal one on Sunday morning, tweeting and retweeting 89 times over the course of three and a half hours. Many of them were tweets..
WorldNews
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
CBS Evening News, August 31, 2020Joe Biden accuses Trump of provoking violence and poisoning democracy; Fans mourn death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman
CBS News
Kamala Harris' Surprise Appearance For Brandy and Monica Verzuz BattleBrandy and Monica started off their Verzuz rap battle with a very important message from a very special surprise guest ... Kamala Harris!!! Joe Biden's running..
TMZ.com
Race for the White House: US campaign focuses on who will keep you saferThe battle over who can keep Americans safe after recent deadly protests emerged today as the sharpest dividing line for the presidential campaign's final..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump making Kenosha trip to 'increase love'
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
Jacob Blake: father refuses to ‘play politics with my son’s life’ amid furor over Trump visitThe father of Jacob Blake, the man shot by police in in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said on Monday that the family has received threats and that he refused to “play..
WorldNews
Trump administration finalises coal plant pollution rollbackThe Trump administration on Monday finalised its weakening of an Obama-era rule aimed at reducing polluted wastewater from coal-burning power plants that has..
New Zealand Herald
Trump pushes to keep tax returns from NY prosecutor, eyes possible Supreme Court appealBy Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday urged a federal appeals court not to let Manhattan's top prosecutor have his tax..
WorldNews
Trump will not visit Jacob Blake's family in Kenosha
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34Published
Oregon State of the United States of America
Trump defends supporters accused in deadly clashesThe US president suggests right-wing activists in Wisconsin and Oregon acted in self-defence.
BBC News
AP Top Stories August 31 AHere are the top stories for Monday, Aug. 31st: First direct commerical passenger flight between Israel and UAE; Mass grave discovered in Raqqa; Man fatally shot..
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
'Fascism, the mafia, the Boston bomber': Trump unleashes screed of accusations against Biden after being called 'weak' on protestsDonald Trump issued a wild series of unfounded accusations against his Democratic opponent...
WorldNews
Ted Wheeler Mayor of Portland, Oregon, United States; former State treasurer of Oregon
Eye Opener: Portland mayor blames Trump for unrestPortland Mayor Ted Wheeler is condemning President Trump after protests in the city over the weekend turned deadly. Also, Wisconsin officials are saying it is..
CBS News
Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
Man fatally shot amid clashes in Portland; Mayor and Trump have war of wordsA fatal shooting in Portland has led to a war of words between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this