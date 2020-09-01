Allahadbad High Court orders Dr Kafeel Khan's 'immediate release', sets aside NSA detention charges Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

In a major relief for Dr Kafeel Khan, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ordered his 'immediate release' and set side his detention charges under the National Security Act (NSA). Dr. Kafeel Khan was arrested from Mumbai on January 29 in connection with an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) speech at the Aligarh Muslim... 👓 View full article

