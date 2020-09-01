Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Venezuela's Maduro pardons opposition politicians

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Venezuela's Maduro pardons opposition politiciansVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday pardoned more than 100 politicians and associates of opposition leader Juan Guaido "in the interests of promoting national reconciliation," the government said. Mr Guaido's assistant Roberto Marrero and MPs Gilber Caro and Renzo Prieto were among the names read out by Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez live on state television. The three were released in Caracas on Monday night just hours after the announcement, according to opposition leaders. Other detainees were also freed. The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Venezuela pardons dozens of opposition politicians ahead of polls

Venezuela pardons dozens of opposition politicians ahead of polls 04:31

 Caracas is regularly criticised for 'arbitrarily' jailing politicians in opposition to President Nicholas Maduro's rule.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Juan Guaidó Juan Guaidó Venezuelan politician and engineer

Venezuela: Opposition leaders promise to boycott elections [Video]

Venezuela: Opposition leaders promise to boycott elections

Juan Guaido is calling for a total boycott of the elections, arguing that fraud is inevitable.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:21Published

Nicolás Maduro Nicolás Maduro 46th President of Venezuela

Covid: Venezuela seeks testers for Russian vaccine

 President Nicolás Maduro, a close ally of Russia's, will ask for volunteers in the coming days.
BBC News

Venezuela buying missiles from Iran a ‘good idea’, Maduro says

 It would be a “good idea” to look into purchasing missiles from Ian, Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro has said, as the two countries expand trade..
WorldNews

Maduro: Venezuela buying Iranian missiles 'a good idea'

 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday said it would be a "good idea" to look into buying missiles from Iran, a day after Colombia said Venezuela was..
WorldNews

Gilber Caro Gilber Caro Venezuelan congressman


Jorge Rodríguez (politician) Jorge Rodríguez (politician) Venezuelan politician


Roberto Marrero Venezuelan attorney and politician


Caracas Caracas Capital of Venezuela

Iranian supermarket chain launches in Venezuelan capital [Video]

Iranian supermarket chain launches in Venezuelan capital

Political and economic alliance between Tehran and Caracas is growing - as is defiance against US sanctions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:46Published
Desperate for basics, Venezuelans tap well [Video]

Desperate for basics, Venezuelans tap well

Venezuelans are steadily losing access to cheap basic services from water to cooking gas that have helped them survive economic crisis, forcing many to find creative solutions and adding pressure during the coronavirus quarantine. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Venezuela's Maduro pardons opposition politicians

Venezuela's Maduro pardons opposition politicians Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday pardoned more than 100 politicians and associates of opposition leader Juan Guaido "in the interests of promoting...
WorldNews Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewHinduDeutsche WelleOilPrice.com

Maduro Says Venezuela Buying Iranian Missiles 'a Good Idea'

 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday said it would be a "good idea" to look into buying missiles from Iran, a day after Colombia said Venezuela was...
Newsmax Also reported by •WorldNewsNews24Polygraph.infoIndependent

Russia Is Winning The Battle For Venezuela’s Oil

 In just over a year Venezuela, and the push to oust socialist leader President Nicolas Maduro, has gone from being one of the world’s hottest news headlines to...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •Polygraph.info

Tweets about this