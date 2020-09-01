Canadians may be wasting more food at home during COVID-19, new report suggests Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

With rising food prices and many people limiting trips to the grocery store, it might seem logical for household food waste to be on the decline. A new report from Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab (AAL), however, suggests the opposite.



Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians may be wasting 13.5 per cent more food in terms of volume.



Pre-pandemic, more than half of Canadians dined out at least once a week, according to data from Statistics Canada. Households may be wasting more during the pandemic, says Sylvain Charlebois , professor of food distribution and policy, and senior director of the AAL, but restaurants are wasting less. Once responsible for a significant amount of food waste, buffets and other establishments are now out of commission.



“What we’re not sure of is whether or not proportionally households are wasting more. Because we are spending more time at home, we are consuming more food at home,” says Charlebois. “We believe that perhaps in volume, households are wasting more. But not proportionally given the volume that we actually are buying — the volume of food that is being processed/cooked at home.”



Though the results of the survey suggest an increase in volume, more than half (55.4 per cent) of respondents believe they have been wasting less food since the start of the pandemic.



AAL’s survey of 8,272 Canadians between August 21-23 is the second of two reports comparing how environmental perceptions have changed during the pandemic. (The first being last week’s report examining how COVID-19 has affected consumer attitudes towards single-use plastic food packaging .) Measuring perceptions, Charlebois says, is especially important during crises: “Emotions play a key role and emotions are very much affected by how we perceive our reality.”



Participants reported generating roughly 2.03 kilograms of food waste (both avoidable and unavoidable, such as bones and peels) per week before COVID-19, which Charlebois believes to be an underestimation. Based on his previous experience studying household food waste, he expects it would have been roughly 2.7 kilograms a week pre-pandemic.



The survey results suggest households are now producing 2.3 kilograms of food waste each week. This aligns with early data the researchers obtained from some municipalities, Charlebois says, which shows higher volume since the pandemic began. The uptick amounts to 20-24 million kilograms of additional food waste each month, according to AAL modelling.



The primary reasons people waste food amount to poor planning, Charlebois explains. Letting food sit in the fridge or freezer for too long was the top rationale for tossing it (31.3 per cent), followed by household members not cleaning their plates (30.4 per cent), lapsed best-before dates (15 per cent) and a preference for “the freshest possible food” (12.8 per cent). Notably, 17.2 per cent of respondents said they do not waste any food, “which is a far higher percentage than what past studies have assessed.”



Ten per cent of participants reported they had thrown away food believing it to be tainted with COVID-19. Quebec had the highest percentage, at 14 per cent, followed by B.C. at 12 per cent.



While some respondents cited an expired date as a reason for tossing it, 12.7 per cent said they are eating food beyond best-before dates more often. “Best-before dates do not tell you anything about the safety of the product,” Jeffrey Farber, professor of food science at the University of Guelph, said in an April interview with the National Post . These dates are indicators of quality (such as flavour, texture and colour), not edibility.



Despite these misconceptions related to safety, Canadians are taking measures to make the most of their food during the pandemic. Respondents reported turning to leftovers more regularly (34.5 per cent), looking through their fridge and pantry more often (24.4 per cent), and preserving food (22.5 per cent; e.g., canning and freezing) more frequently. 👓 View full article

