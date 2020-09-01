Global  
 

Johnny Depp seeks delay to US defamation trial due to Fantastic Beasts 3 filming

BBC News Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
The actor says the scheduled trial dates clash with the delayed filming of Fantastic Beasts 3.
