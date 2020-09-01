Global  
 

Paul Rusesabagina: Hotel Rwanda hero 'abducted in Dubai'

BBC News Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
The daughter of exiled Paul Rusesabagina, now being held in Rwanda, says he was "kidnapped".
News video: Hotel Rwanda film hero Paul Rusesabagina held on terror charges

 Government critic who left Rwanda in 1996 arrested abroad in unnamed location on international warrant, police say.

'Hotel Rwanda' inspiration Paul Rusesabagina arrested, accused of terrorism

 Rusesabagina's role in saving refugees during the 1994 genocide inspired an Oscar-nominated film. He has more recently been known for his criticism of the..
Paul Rusesabagina: Hotel Rwanda film hero arrested

 Paul Rusesabagina's efforts to save people during the Rwanda genocide was depicted in a film.
