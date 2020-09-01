Typhoon Maysak sweeps over southern Japan

Typhoon Maysak uproots trees in Okinawa, Japan
Typhoon Maysak, locally called Typhoon No. 9, lashed Japan's Okinawa region with ferocious winds and heavy rains on Monday (August 31).
Footage filmed on Tuesday (September 1) shows an uprooted tree..
Typhoon Maysak is approaching the Okinawa region of Japan with strong winds and heavy rain on Tuesday. The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that Maysak could cause major disaster to the region...
