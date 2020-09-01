Global  
 

Typhoon Maysak sweeps over southern Japan

euronews Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Typhoon Maysak sweeps over southern Japan
News video: Rough seas as remnants of Typhoon Maysak pass over southern Japan

 Choppy waves were seen off the coast of Okinawa Island as Typhoon Maysak passes over the southern Japanese islands. This footage was filmed on September 1.

