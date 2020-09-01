|
|
|
‘Robin’s Wish’ Review: Celebrating a Life, Highlighting a Disease
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
This documentary on Robin Williams alternates between paying tribute to him and shedding light on Lewy body dementia, which was diagnosed in him after his death.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Robin Williams' Final Days Detailed In 'Robin's Wish'
Six years after the passing of Robin Williams, his life is celebrated in the new documentary "Robin's Wish", which takes a look into the final days of the Oscar winner's private life and his rare..
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:44Published
|
'Robin's Wish' First Look
The life of the late comedian and actor Robin Williams, who died six years ago, is explored in the touching new documentary "Robin's Wish". The documentary features old footage from Williams and new..
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:11Published
Tweets about this
|