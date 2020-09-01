Brexit: Boris Johnson signals no-deal increasingly likely and hits out at EU for refusing to compromise

Starmer accuses Johnson of 'making it up as he goes along'



At the first PMQs since July, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said BorisJohnson is “tin eared” and “making it up as he goes along”. Sir Keir said thePrime Minister’s own MPs have “run out of patience”, following criticism fromTory backbenchers which saw one describe events over the summer recess as a“mega-disaster from one day to the next”.

