|
Brexit: Boris Johnson signals no-deal increasingly likely and hits out at EU for refusing to compromise
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has admitted the UK is currently heading for a no deal Brexit, with progress now “very difficult” as the two sides...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
8/28: CBSN AMPrime Minister Boris Johnson asks Queen to suspend Parliament; California Governor touts free community college program
CBS News
Brexit, budgets and ballots: Simon Bates takes a look at the UK's upcoming general election in this week's "London Calling"Simon Bates weighs the candidates in next week's UK general election. Britain faces a stark choice: Labor candidate Jeremy Corbyn or conservative Prime Minister..
CBS News
WorldView: Sydney smothered in smoke, and more global headlinesIn today's world headlines: Thick smoke from bushfires chokes Sydney, Australia. Alleged WhatsApp child abuse group members have been arrested in 11 countries...
CBS News
More arrests as Extinction Rebellion protesters stage second day of action
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
Starmer accuses Johnson of 'making it up as he goes along'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Brexit briefing: 119 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Barnier: UK must reciprocate EU's flexibility
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Brexit briefing: 120 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
10/8: CBSN AMU.S. Ambassador to EU to testify on Ukraine controversy; airlines helping autistic passengers fly comfortably
CBS News
US sanctions on ICC prosecutor unacceptable, says EUFatou Bensouda was investigating whether US committed war crimes in Afghanistan The European Union’s top diplomat has called for Washington to reverse its..
WorldNews
EU aims to cushion furloughed workers with unemployment scheme
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:49Published
Saving Schengen: Germany grapples with COVID crisis border closures
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:44Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this