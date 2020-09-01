Global  
 

Brexit: Boris Johnson signals no-deal increasingly likely and hits out at EU for refusing to compromise

Tuesday, 1 September 2020
Brexit: Boris Johnson signals no-deal increasingly likely and hits out at EU for refusing to compromiseBoris Johnson has admitted the UK is currently heading for a no deal Brexit, with progress now “very difficult” as the two sides...
