China accuses India of conducting 'flagrant provocations' as simmering border standoff heats up
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
New Delhi (CNN)China's government has accused Indian troops of illegally trespassing onto Chinese territory, in comments that could set the stage for a second tense border standoff between the two nuclear powers in just three months. In a statement Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India said that Indian forces had "conducted flagrant provocations" over the weekend "which again stirred tension in the border areas." According to China, Indian troops deliberately crossed the 2,100 mile-long (3,379 kilometer) de facto border between the two countries, known as the Line of Actual Control, near Pangong Tso, a strategically located lake some 14,000 feet (4.2 kilometers) above sea...
