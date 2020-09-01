Global  
 

China accuses India of conducting 'flagrant provocations' as simmering border standoff heats up

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
China accuses India of conducting 'flagrant provocations' as simmering border standoff heats upNew Delhi (CNN)China's government has accused Indian troops of illegally trespassing onto Chinese territory, in comments that could set the stage for a second tense border standoff between the two nuclear powers in just three months. In a statement Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India said that Indian forces had "conducted flagrant provocations" over the weekend "which again stirred tension in the border areas." According to China, Indian troops deliberately crossed the 2,100 mile-long (3,379 kilometer) de facto border between the two countries, known as the Line of Actual Control, near Pangong Tso, a strategically located lake some 14,000 feet (4.2 kilometers) above sea...
News video: 'Situation along LAC slightly tense': Army Chief speaks on border row with China

'Situation along LAC slightly tense': Army Chief speaks on border row with China 01:58

 Army Chief General MM Naravane, who is visiting Ladakh amid the escalating between India and China at the LAC met with officers and jawans stationed in the area. General Naravane admitted that the situation at the border was slightly tense and added that Indian troops are fully prepared to tackle any...

