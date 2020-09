'I am Taiwanese': Czech official angers China after Taipei speech Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil made the controversial comments during a speech while visiting the self-governed island. The statement was welcome by Taiwanese lawmakers but will likely anger China further. 👓 View full article

