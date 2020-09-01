Global  
 

Polo to guard Delhi metro from next week; the same dog breed that helped eliminate Osama bin Laden

DNA Tuesday, 1 September 2020
Polo, an agile Belgian Malinois dog, has been given his first posting at the Delhi Metro, which is to reopen from September 7. Polo belongs to the same dog breed that helped eliminate Osama Bin Laden.
