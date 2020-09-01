Global  
 

Tom Cruise hires a £500,000 ship for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ to avoid more delays

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Tom Cruise hires a £500,000 ship for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ to avoid more delaysTom Cruise has reportedly hired a £500,000 cruise ship for the cast and crew of Mission: Impossible 7 as to avoid any more coronavirus-related travel delays. Production had been suspended back in February due to the ongoing pandemic, after which shooting resumed with new precautions...
