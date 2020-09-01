|
Tom Cruise hires a £500,000 ship for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ to avoid more delays
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Tom Cruise has reportedly hired a £500,000 cruise ship for the cast and crew of Mission: Impossible 7 as to avoid any more coronavirus-related travel delays. Production had been suspended back in February due to the ongoing pandemic, after which shooting resumed with new precautions...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mission: Impossible 7 2021 film project directed by Christopher McQuarrie
Tom Cruise American actor and producer
Thandie Newton surprised she's not in trouble for Tom Cruise interview
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Tom Cruise surprises fans by sneaking into 'Tenet' screening
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this