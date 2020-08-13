England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20, Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020, September 1, 2020

Mandatory credit ECB England’s virtual media conference with England captain,Eoin Morgan, after the second Vitality IT20 versus Pakistan at Emirates OldTrafford. England won by five wickets. England leads the three-match series1-0 with one match to play.
James Anderson gave the strongest hint yet that he is actively planning forone last crack at the Ashes next winter, promising that his historic 600thTest wicket is a stepping stone rather than the end..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47Published