Ed Markey faces Joe Kennedy and other things to watch for during the Massachusetts primary
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Richard Neal also faces a progressive primary challenger, Alex Morse.
Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy face off in Massachusetts Senate primaryBoston Globe political correspondent Victoria McGrane joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to break down the Democratic primary race between incumbent Senator Ed Markey..
CBS News
Kennedy challenges incumbent in Senate primary
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27Published
Incumbent Senator Ed Markey leads Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Massachusetts Senate raceThe Kennedy family has never lost a Massachusetts Democratic primary, but Rep. Joe Kennedy III is trailing incumbent Senator Ed Markey in major polls. Ed O'Keefe..
CBS News
Massachusetts Primary Elections: What to Watch ForSenator Edward J. Markey is facing off against Joseph P. Kennedy III, while the powerful Representative Richard E. Neal is confronting a challenge from the young..
NYTimes.com
Richard Neal, Powerful House Democrat, Fights Off Challenge From His LeftMr. Neal had faced a well-funded young progressive, Alex Morse, in a race that typified the tensions between Democratic leadership in Washington and upstart..
NYTimes.com
Confronting a Powerful Democrat, Ocasio-Cortez Supports MorseIn using her political action committee to endorse Alex Morse in Massachusetts, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backed an effort to oust Representative..
NYTimes.com
A Kennedy is on the ballot in Massachusetts. Here's why he's not guaranteed a victoryRecent polling shows incumbent Senator Ed Markey up against Congressman Joe Kennedy III, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy.
CBS News
