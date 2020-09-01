Tropical Storm Nana forms in Caribbean, forecast to hit Central America as a hurricane

This Tripura horticulturist has grown state's first commercial dragonfruit plantation



A Tripura horticulturist, P Das has successfully grown the state's first commercially viable dragonfruit plantation. The middle-aged horticulturist was into rubber plantation but with abundance of imported fruits, heavily competitive rates and repetitive insect attacks, he looked for an alternative - something he would do for the first time in his state. He collected all information he could get regarding the dragonfruit from YouTube. The fruit has medicinal values and very good market. Das also met state Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who also appreciated and solute his efforts. This year, Das has sold his first harvest to local vendors and got Rs 400 per kilogram of dragon fruits. Dragonfruits are tropical fruits native to Mexico and Central America. But lately, many have been cultivating the fruit in different parts of India.

