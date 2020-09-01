Global  
 

Walmart to launch membership program similar to Amazon Prime this month

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Walmart to launch membership program similar to Amazon Prime this monthRetail giant Walmart announced Tuesday its plan to launch its highly-anticipated new membership program nationwide this month, Walmart+. Walmart+ is a subscription shopping service that will offer unlimited, same-day delivery on products like tech, toys, household essentials and groceries, along with other perks. The program will launch on Sept. 15, the...
Video Credit: Wochit News
News video: It's On: Despite Insisting It's Not Competing With Amazon, Walmart+ Begs To Differ

It's On: Despite Insisting It's Not Competing With Amazon, Walmart+ Begs To Differ 00:37

 Amazon Prime, watch your back. Whether the company admits to it or not, Walmart+ is coming for you. We’re not launching Walmart+ with the intent to compete with anything else. We’re launching it with the needs of customers in mind. Janey Whiteside Walmart Chief Customer Officer According to...

Walmart To Debut Subscription Service Soon [Video]

Walmart To Debut Subscription Service Soon

Walmart delayed the July launch of its subscription service. Business Insider reports that Walmart needs to debut soon to avoid missing out on holiday sales. The 2020 holiday shopping season is most..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Pittsburgh Is Participating in Jack Dorsey's 'Guaranteed Income' Program [Video]

Pittsburgh Is Participating in Jack Dorsey's 'Guaranteed Income' Program

Pittsburgh Is Participating in Jack Dorsey's 'Guaranteed Income' Program Mayor Bill Peduto confirmed the city's participation. Eligible residents in Pittsburgh and 15 other cities will..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
Walmart+ nears launch date [Video]

Walmart+ nears launch date

Walmart+ nears launch date, a subscription service similar to Amazon Prime.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published

