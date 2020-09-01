|
Walmart to launch membership program similar to Amazon Prime this month
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Retail giant Walmart announced Tuesday its plan to launch its highly-anticipated new membership program nationwide this month, Walmart+. Walmart+ is a subscription shopping service that will offer unlimited, same-day delivery on products like tech, toys, household essentials and groceries, along with other perks. The program will launch on Sept. 15, the...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Walmart American multinational retailer
Walmart launches competitor to Amazon PrimeThe service, which comes 15 years after Amazon launched its Prime membership, will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month.
CBS News
Walmart+ Launching September 15
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:25Published
Walmart tries to undercut Amazon Prime with cheaper subscription servicePhoto by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Walmart is trying yet again to take on Amazon Prime with its own delivery subscription..
The Verge
Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company
Razer’s Blade 15 is a capable gaming laptop that’s $400 off at AmazonImage: Razer
If you’re on the hunt for a gaming laptop to help you run your games at reasonably fast frame rates that will also serve as a great..
The Verge
It looks like Whole Foods, but it's Amazon's first online-only grocery storeThe shelves filled with bags of nuts and dried fruit look like any other aisle at an Amazon-owned Whole Foods grocery...
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this