Bitcoin Emerges as a Safe Hedge in Argentina Amidst Inflation Fears

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Bitcoin Emerges as a Safe Hedge in Argentina Amidst Inflation FearsArgentina citizens voted Bitcoin was the safest way to invest and save money during a time of crisis, according to the results of a survey released by crypto firm Paxful this week. Crypto the “Safest” during Crisis The survey found out that of 1,113 Argentineans, over 75% said they would choose Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in a time of crisis. Meanwhile, over 68% of all...
