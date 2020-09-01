Bitcoin Emerges as a Safe Hedge in Argentina Amidst Inflation Fears Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

citizens voted Argentina citizens voted Bitcoin was the safest way to invest and save money during a time of crisis, according to the results of a survey released by crypto firm Paxful this week. Crypto the "Safest" during Crisis The survey found out that of 1,113 Argentineans, over 75% said they would choose Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in a time of crisis. Meanwhile, over 68% of all...


