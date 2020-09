Scottish nationalists announce plans for new independence referendum Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The most sustained support for Scottish independence in the modern era has prompted nationalists to renew their push for another vote. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament



A new report casts Russia as a hostile power that poses a significant threat to the UK and the West on many fronts. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:36 Published on July 21, 2020

Tweets about this