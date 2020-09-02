Global  
 

Serena Launches Bid for 24th Slam with Straight-Sets US Open Win

VOA News Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
This US Open is like no other, being played without spectators and with stringent measures to prevent Covid-19 infections 
 Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise defeats in the lead-up to the tournament. The 23 time Grand Slam title winner was tested against the...

Caroline Wozniacki believes close friend Serena Williams deserves to win her 24th Grand Slam, which would see her equal Margaret Court's record, at this year's US Open.

On Saturday, September 5, Serena Williams landed yet another win at the U.S. Open against 2017 champion, Sloane Stephens. For her third singles match, the 38-year-old athlete wore a cherry red tennis..

Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title at the US Openremains alive after she came from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens in thethird round. Williams’ form coming into the..

Serena Williams secured record US Open win, enters next round

 Serena Williams took her first step toward a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title on Tuesday by defeating Kristie Ahn 7-5 6-3 in the first round of the U.S....
Serena Williams Surpasses Chris Evert's Record Of Winning Most Matches At US Open

 Six time champion Serena Williams made a sparkling start at the 2020 U.S. Open Tennis championship by surpassing Chris Evert's record of winning most matches at...
