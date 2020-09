'AGT': Sofía Vergara nicknames 'negative Howie' Mandel after endless harsh critiques Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Simon Cowell may still be missing in action after an electric bicycle accident, but Howie Mandel lived up to his grouchy reputation on "AGT."



