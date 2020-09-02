Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia officially enters recession, first time in nearly 30 years

DNA Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Australia has officially entered its first recession after nearly 30 years, with the June quarter GDP numbers showing the economy went backward by 7%, the worst fall on record, official figures revealed on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Giantess Geyser Erupts For First Time In More Than 6 Years

WEB EXTRA: Giantess Geyser Erupts For First Time In More Than 6 Years 00:55

 On August 25, the Giantess Geyser in Yellowstone National Park erupted for the first time in more than 6 years.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Many Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic has taught them how to be smart with their money [Video]

Many Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic has taught them how to be smart with their money

Growing their own vegetables, switching to one-ply toilet paper and eating lots of leftovers — these are just a few ways Americans are pinching pennies during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
The Bubble House: Amazing Property Comes On Market For First Time [Video]

The Bubble House: Amazing Property Comes On Market For First Time

An amazing bubble house is for sale. The home in Karalee, Queensland, Australia, features eleven domes across three levels. There are twenty rooms and 1,050 square metres of floor space. There is also..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Drone footage shows two ports side-by-side, but 2,500 years apart [Video]

Drone footage shows two ports side-by-side, but 2,500 years apart

We bring to light the unknown sunken port of Ancient Eretria, which is only 30 meters from the modern port, but is separated by 2,400 years from it. This jetty is the western end of the port of..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:13Published

Tweets about this