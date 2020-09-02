Australia officially enters recession, first time in nearly 30 years
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Australia has officially entered its first recession after nearly 30 years, with the June quarter GDP numbers showing the economy went backward by 7%, the worst fall on record, official figures revealed on Wednesday.
An amazing bubble house is for sale. The home in Karalee, Queensland, Australia, features eleven domes across three levels. There are twenty rooms and 1,050 square metres of floor space. There is also..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published