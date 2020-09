You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson holds Cabinet meeting on return to Westminster



Boris Johnson is facing fresh pressure from his backbenches for clarity ontaxes, education and coronavirus policy as MPs return to Westminster after thesummer recess. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 17 hours ago UK's Johnson: 'Crucial' that schools reopen



Johnson, whose Conservative government has come under fire for how it has tackled education during the coronavirus crisis, said it was "crucial" for all children to return to school and that he would Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago The Four Reasons People Who Aren't Anti-Vaxxers Still May Refuse To Get A Coronavirus Vaccine



CNN reports a significant proportion of adults all over the world say they have major concerns about receiving a vaccination for the novel coronavirus. Neil Johnson is a physicist at George Washington.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this