You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 30,000-plus expected for night AFL grand final at the Gabba AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has confirmed the AFL grand final will be held at the Gabba in Brisbane, the first time the match has been held away from...

The Age 1 hour ago



Cost of Queensland AFL grand final to remain a secret Premier labels the handing of the AFL grand final to Queensland a "historic day" as the game heads outside Victoria and into a night time-slot for the first...

The Age 28 minutes ago



The reasons Perth is shaping as favourite to host AFL grand final The scene is set for Perth to host this year's 2020 grand final when the AFL Commission meets next Tuesday after hearing bids from WA, Queensland, NSW and South...

The Age 6 days ago





Tweets about this