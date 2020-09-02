Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nancy Pelosi filmed using hair salon shuttered by coronavirus lockdown for blow-out

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Nancy Pelosi filmed using hair salon shuttered by coronavirus lockdown for blow-outHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen getting a wash and blow-out in a San Francisco hair salon on Monday despite it being shut since March to slow the spread of coronavirus. The hair-raising misadventure was captured on security camera footage obtained by Fox News,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: San Francisco Hair Salons And Barbershops Reopen For Outdoor Business

San Francisco Hair Salons And Barbershops Reopen For Outdoor Business 01:59

 Emily Turner reports on relieved San Francisco salon and barbershop owners getting back to business outdoors (9-1-2020)

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Nancy Pelosi pictured without mask in hair salon

 The US House speaker, who has called Mr Trump a coward for not wearing a mask, claimed ignorance of rules.
BBC News

Nancy Pelosi criticized for visiting San Francisco hair salon despite coronavirus restrictions

 Pelosi's spokesperson said she was told by the salon that her visit would be in compliance with guidelines.
USATODAY.com

Mnuchin open to restarting talks with Pelosi

 Pressed by Democrats to quickly negotiate a new coronavirus relief package, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration remains willing to work on..
USATODAY.com
Trump intel chief defends briefings ban [Video]

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:38Published

San Francisco San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US

AP Top Stories September 1 P

 Here are the top stories for Tuesday, Sep. 1st: Trump visits Kenosha; NYC delays start of school; Protesters detained in Minsk; Draq queen delivery in San..
USATODAY.com

Covid-19 coronavirus: Uber tells US passengers to provide face-mask selfies

 Mask slackers in the United States will now have to provide photographic proof they're wearing a face covering before boarding an Uber.The San Francisco-based..
New Zealand Herald

'Meals on Heels' mixes drag, food during virus

 A San Francisco drag show club is taking the show on the road after having to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Oasis' "Meals on Heels" is..
USATODAY.com

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

Trump’s Latest Conspiracy Theory: Thugs on a Plane Dressed All in Black

 During an interview on Fox News, the president talked mysteriously about a plane “loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms” and people in “dark..
NYTimes.com

Trump Says Cops Who Shoot Are Like Golfers Who 'Choke' When Putting

 President Trump says cops who use deadly force and shoot someone are exactly like nervous golfers who can't sink the last shot ... seriously, he compared the..
TMZ.com

Fox chooses Kevin Kugler to replace Thom Brennaman in NFL play-by-play role, per report

 Fox announced last Thursday that Brennaman would not be part of its broadcasting team after he used a homophobic slur on air during Reds coverage.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Vietnamese Man Inspired by ‘Divine Calling’ to Grow 16-Foot-Long Dreadlock [Video]

Vietnamese Man Inspired by ‘Divine Calling’ to Grow 16-Foot-Long Dreadlock

While many people had been growing out their hair during coronavirus lockdowns, no one has anything on Nguyen Van Chien’s hair!

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:49Published
Hairdressers re-open in the Philippines following second wave lockdown easing [Video]

Hairdressers re-open in the Philippines following second wave lockdown easing

Salons and beauty shops re-opened in the Philippines this week following a two-week strict lockdown due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. Hair dressers are back at work to service their customers in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:58Published
Barber who cut Paul McCartney’s hair is hanging up his scissors after 65 YEARS [Video]

Barber who cut Paul McCartney’s hair is hanging up his scissors after 65 YEARS

Britain's longest serving barber who cut Paul McCartney's iconic Beatles' mop-top is hanging up his scissors - after 65 YEARS.Brian Higgins, 79, is known as the 'man with the flying scissors' and has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Hannity, Ingraham among 13 monitored by Kiev embassy for Twitter posts about Ukraine, documents show

 State Department records made public Tuesday show that the U.S. Embassy in Kiev monitored the Twitter accounts of 13 people, including Fox News hosts Sean...
FOXNews.com

Rand Paul: DC mob threatened to kill, f— me up

 (Natural News) In an Aug. 28 morning interview on Fox & Friends, Republican Sen. Rand Paul shared his experience being confronted by a mob of protesters after...
NaturalNews.com

Trump Continues Pushing Claim He Won Popular Vote in 2016 ‘In a True Sense’

 President *Donald Trump* again pushed a baseless claim about "tremendous cheating" that cost him the popular vote in a segment of his Fox News interview with...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Marty83461594

Marty Fox chooses Kevin Kugler to replace Thom Brennaman in NFL play-by-play role, per report https://t.co/70nAWsYltr via @usatoday 6 days ago

SantiagoN1976

Santiago Pittamiglio RT @jeffmetcalfe: Fox chooses Kevin Kugler to replace Thom Brennaman in NFL play-by-play role, per report https://t.co/0u11M732HG via @azce… 6 days ago

jeffmetcalfe

jeffmetcalfe Fox chooses Kevin Kugler to replace Thom Brennaman in NFL play-by-play role, per report https://t.co/0u11M732HG via @azcentral 6 days ago

Packster68

Packy68 Fox chooses Kevin Kugler to replace Thom Brennaman in NFL play-by-play role, per report https://t.co/Zzv6xu1aHC via… https://t.co/cSDhRugPzE 1 week ago

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 Fox chooses Kevin Kugler to replace Thom Brennaman in NFL play-by-play role, per report https://t.co/ay7KFkwy87 ##Sports 1 week ago

STApxp

Scott Armstrong RT @STAAtalent: Fox chooses Kevin Kugler to replace Thom Brennaman in NFL play-by-play role, per report. https://t.co/dC1vvxrqSg 1 week ago

STAAtalent

STAA🎙 Fox chooses Kevin Kugler to replace Thom Brennaman in NFL play-by-play role, per report. https://t.co/dC1vvxrqSg 1 week ago