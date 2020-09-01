Global  
 

Erick Morillo, DJ and ‘I Like to Move It’ Producer, Dies at 49

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Erick Morillo, DJ and ‘I Like to Move It’ Producer, Dies at 49DJ and music producer Erick Morillo, who produced the ’90s track “I Like to Move It,” was found dead in Miami Beach on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police Department confirmed to TheWrap. He was 49 years old. Miami Beach police officials told TheWrap they found Morillo’s body after responding to a 911 call at his home in Miami Beach. The cause of...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead

DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead 00:38

 Miami Beach PD said his body was found just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Erick Morillo: 'I like to move it' DJ dead at 49

 The internationally acclaimed DJ was facing charges of sexually assault a woman in Miami.
'I Like to Move It' DJ, Erick Morillo, Dead at 49

 DJ Erick Morillo -- best known for his 1993 hit, "I Like to Move It" -- has died ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us the DJ and music producer's..
Credit: Reuters - Politics
DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead in Florida at Age 49

 The house music DJ has been found dead at the age of 49 in Miami Beach, Florida less than a month after he was arrested and charged for alleged sexual battery.
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Daily RecordBBC News

