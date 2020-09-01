|
Erick Morillo, DJ and ‘I Like to Move It’ Producer, Dies at 49
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
DJ and music producer Erick Morillo, who produced the ’90s track “I Like to Move It,” was found dead in Miami Beach on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police Department confirmed to TheWrap. He was 49 years old. Miami Beach police officials told TheWrap they found Morillo’s body after responding to a 911 call at his home in Miami Beach. The cause of...
