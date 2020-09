Shahbaz Ali RT @TheCricketerMag: Happy birthday, Ishant Sharma https://t.co/ymkFRoZyIE 34 seconds ago

Rahul Raja @ImIshant happy birthday to you ishant Sharma sir good blace you Thanku 3 minutes ago

Valery Alexeyevich legasov RT @MohammadKaif: To bowl fast for 13 years, you don't just need long legs and flowing hair. You need a big heart like Ishant Sharma. Rajdh… 3 minutes ago

Rakshith RT @sanjaymanjrekar: A bowler any capt would want in his team & have done so over the years. Relentless effort, no matter the returns & a w… 7 minutes ago

SportsThat Wishing Ishant Sharma a very Happy Birthday. Comment down us your favourite Ishant Sharma moment/performance.… https://t.co/st3hCZa69f 7 minutes ago

Dilli Prasad Sigirala RT @ICC: πŸ”Ή 97 Tests, 80 ODIs, 14 T20Is πŸ”Ή 420 international wickets In 2018, the paceman equalled Kapil Dev's record for the most Test wick… 12 minutes ago

Manoj Kamdi Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma . Have a wonderful and successful year ahead. Enjoy the day. πŸŽ‚πŸŽ‰ https://t.co/GVTWvvYMqh 22 minutes ago