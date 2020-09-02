Global  
 

Melania Trump reportedly used private email while in the White House

Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Melania Trump reportedly used private email while in the White HouseMelania Trump used private email and messaging while in the White House, according to a former senior advisor and estranged friend. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, speaking to the Washington Post, claims she corresponded multiple times a day with the First Lady via private channels. According to the Post, the messages discussed official business including “government hires and contracts (including Winston Wolkoff’s), detailed schedules for the president and first lady during the Israeli and Japanese state visits, strategic partnerships for the first lady’s Be Best initiative, the...
 A former adviser to First Lady Melania Trump claims that she used private email accounts to conduct government business, something President Donald Trump has lambasted Hillary Clinton for.

