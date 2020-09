In-depth contact tracing casts doubt on N.B. doctor as source of spring COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Dr. Jean Robert Ngola has been blamed as the source of a COVID-19 outbreak in Campbellton, N.B., but an investigation by CBC's The Fifth Estate and Radio-Canada reveals contact tracing information that casts doubt on the certainty with which Ngola was identified as "patient zero" and points to dozens of other people who could have brought the virus into the community.