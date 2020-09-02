Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A 'deafening silence': Canada still struggles with the Second World War's legacy, says historian

CBC.ca Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The Second World War formally ended 75 years ago today with a surrender ceremony aboard a American battleship in Tokyo Bay. The war changed the world — Canada included — but one historian argues Canadians still haven't come to terms with its legacy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WWII veteran from Buffalo celebrates 106th birthday [Video]

WWII veteran from Buffalo celebrates 106th birthday

A World War II veteran who has received a Purple Heart medal, Prisoner of War medal, and a WWII Victory medal, is celebrating his 106th birthday.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:55Published
Debate reignited over Japanese buildings in South Korea [Video]

Debate reignited over Japanese buildings in South Korea

September 2 marks the 75th anniversary of the formal surrender of Japan - and the moment that brought World War II to an end.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published
Long Island To Honor World War II Veterans This Weekend [Video]

Long Island To Honor World War II Veterans This Weekend

As the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II approaches, Long Islanders will honor heroes who fought in the war. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduces us to a proud and humble veteran, part of the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published

Tweets about this

chocolateberr

Chocolate Berry A ‘deafening silence’: Canada still struggles with the Second World War’s legacy, says historian https://t.co/5xMq0ksefM 5 minutes ago

kiki_queenj

Kiki A ‘deafening silence’: Canada still struggles with the Second World War’s legacy, says historian https://t.co/aFk71Onzxb 5 minutes ago

loreginadaniels

Regina Daniels A ‘deafening silence’: Canada still struggles with the Second World War’s legacy, says historian https://t.co/sz4atDLs42 5 minutes ago

cuteberry002

Cute Berry A ‘deafening silence’: Canada still struggles with the Second World War’s legacy, says historian https://t.co/qIbCpeZo44 5 minutes ago

wowplus1

Wowplus.net A ‘deafening silence’: Canada still struggles with the Second World War’s legacy, says historian https://t.co/4ezVixro6T 5 minutes ago

rayfredm

Ray Meroniuk A ‘deafening silence’: Canada still struggles with the Second World War’s legacy, says historian https://t.co/PMIPfdkg8h 31 minutes ago

Swone2003

bill chester RT @Comd_RCN_34: A 'deafening silence': Canada still struggles with the Second World War's legacy, says historian | CBC News https://t.co/U… 37 minutes ago

JaanPill

Jaan Pill A 'deafening silence': Canada still struggles with the Second World War's legacy, says historian… https://t.co/L1W2MTzigm 52 minutes ago