French leader arrives in Iraqi capital on official visit
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
BAGHDAD (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday for an official visit following a two-day trip to Lebanon, Iraqi television reported. Macron is the first head of state to visit the Iraqi capital since Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iraq's former intelligence chief, formed a new...
