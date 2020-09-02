Global  
 

French leader arrives in Iraqi capital on official visit

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
French leader arrives in Iraqi capital on official visitBAGHDAD (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday for an official visit following a two-day trip to Lebanon, Iraqi television reported. Macron is the first head of state to visit the Iraqi capital since Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iraq's former intelligence chief, formed a new...
