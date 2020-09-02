|
Tunisian prime minister wins confidence vote amid crisis
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) � Tunisian lawmakers approved Hichem Mechichi as the country's new prime minister after pressing him for 11 hours over how he will bring the country out of an economic and social crisis that has driven a rise in...
