September’s full moon will be called the ‘Corn Moon’; here’s why

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
September’s full moon will be called the ‘Corn Moon’; here’s whyThe night sky will lit up with the ‘Corn Moon’ this year in September. For those who are don’t follow Moon’s cycles, according to NASA, this full moon will be the last one before the autumnal equinox which is usually called the ‘Harvest Moon’. The autumnal equinox will take place on September 22 this year when the day and night will be of the same duration. The reason why this September’s full moon will be called as the ‘Corn Moon’ because it comes before the autumnal equinox. Following this, the full moon on October 1 will be called the ‘Harvest Moon’ instead of ‘Hunter Moon’ which will now be on October 31. This...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Watch the 'Corn Moon' descend and set over London

Watch the 'Corn Moon' descend and set over London 02:21

 Timelapse footage captured the setting of the "Corn Moon" above East London's Ilford in the early hours of September 2. The "Corn Moon" is classified as the last full moon of summer by NASA.

SpaceX postpones launch of satellites from Starlink project due to inclement weather [Video]

SpaceX postpones launch of satellites from Starlink project due to inclement weather

The launch of next batch of satellites of SpaceX's Starlink project was postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. According to SpaceX, the next launch could take place on Tuesday, September 1 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Starlink is the next-generation satellite network capable of providing Earth's inhabitants with broadband internet access, Sputnik reported. The project's implementation began in February 2018. In total, it plans to launch about 12,000 satellites. Another 30,000 satellites are set to be put into orbits with altitudes from 328 to 580 kilometres. SpaceX estimated the cost of the project at USD 10 billion.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Full corn moon timelapse from Peak District National Park in Derbyshire [Video]

Full corn moon timelapse from Peak District National Park in Derbyshire

Footage of the full corn moon from Peak District National Park in Derbyshire on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:37Published
Stunning 'corn moon' rises over UK [Video]

Stunning 'corn moon' rises over UK

The full "corn" moon is seen rising in Eastchurch, Kent, UK on Tuesday evening (September 1).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published
September 'Corn Moon' This Month Happens Only Once Every 3 Years [Video]

September 'Corn Moon' This Month Happens Only Once Every 3 Years

Normally the September moon is referred to as the Harvest Moon.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

NASA seeks next class of Flight Directors for human spaceflight missions

NASA seeks next class of Flight Directors for human spaceflight missions Washington DC (SPX) Sep 02, 2020 NASA is looking for leaders for one of the best jobs on Earth for human spaceflight - including missions to the Moon - the...
Space Daily Also reported by •The Verge

NASA: Asteroid bigger than a basketball court will soon hurtle past Earth

 (Natural News) An asteroid bigger than a basketball court will zoom past Earth today, September 1, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration...
NaturalNews.com

KULR Technology wins NASA deal to build 3D-printed battery systems in space

 KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) announced Wednesday that NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) has awarded the company a contract to build 3D-printed...
Proactive Investors


