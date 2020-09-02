|
September’s full moon will be called the ‘Corn Moon’; here’s why
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The night sky will lit up with the ‘Corn Moon’ this year in September. For those who are don’t follow Moon’s cycles, according to NASA, this full moon will be the last one before the autumnal equinox which is usually called the ‘Harvest Moon’. The autumnal equinox will take place on September 22 this year when the day and night will be of the same duration. The reason why this September’s full moon will be called as the ‘Corn Moon’ because it comes before the autumnal equinox. Following this, the full moon on October 1 will be called the ‘Harvest Moon’ instead of ‘Hunter Moon’ which will now be on October 31. This...
