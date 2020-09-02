Global  
 

Israeli soldier condemned for putting knee on Palestinian protester's neck

BBC News Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The soldier was filmed with his knee on the neck of a Palestinian man being handcuffed at a protest.
Melania Trump reportedly used private email while in the White House

 Melania Trump used private email and messaging while in the White House, according to a former senior advisor and estranged friend. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff,..
Israel reopens only border crossing with Gaza [Video]

Israel reopens only border crossing with Gaza

The ceasefire deal, brokered by Qatar, comes after both sides reached an agreement to end two weeks of hostilities along the border.

Iranian leader says UAE ‘betrayal’ of Palestinians won’t last long, but ‘stigma’ will stay forever

 Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has blasted the United Arab Emirates for normalizing relations with Israel, saying the stain of this action will forever be..
Airstrikes Reported South of Damascus Leaves Two Dead, Syria Blames Israel

 A Syrian military source said that an Israeli missile attack on Syria killed two people, injured seven others and caused damage on Monday, state media reported...
Israeli, US officials land in UAE, Kushner urges Palestinians to negotiate

 Abu Dhabi: Senior US and Israeli officials landed in the United Arab Emirates on Monday on a historic trip to finalise a pact marking open relations between..
On board the historic Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi flight [Video]

On board the historic Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi flight

An El Al Boeing 737 carrying senior U.S. and Israeli aides made aviation history by cutting straight over Saudi territory en route to Abu Dhabi on Monday for normalisation talks. Emer McCarthy reports.

West Bank: Loss of contact with Israel affecting Palestinians [Video]

West Bank: Loss of contact with Israel affecting Palestinians

The Palestinian Authority cut all ties with Israel in May, including security coordination.

Key Player Worries About Mideast Drive to Build Ties With Israel

 Analysts say Jordan is concerned the recent Israel-UAE deal – and any that could follow - will scuttle a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Border Authority seizes 10,000 rifle bullets being smuggled into West Bank

Border Authority seizes 10,000 rifle bullets being smuggled into West Bank A suspicious Israeli vehicle with an Israeli and a Palestinian on board, arriving at the Reihan crossing, was inspected by the Border Crossings Authority.
Dominic Raab to push for 'new dialogue' between Israeli and Palestinian leaders

 Foreign Secretary will visit region
