Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gets engaged to girlfriend Brittany Matthews

LaVar Arrington: Chiefs will not have a 'Super Bowl Hangover,' in fact they'll be better than last year



LaVar Arrington joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to discuss if Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will have a 'Super Bowl Hangover.' Hear why LaVar Arrington predicts that the Chiefs..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:23 Published 15 hours ago