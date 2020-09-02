|
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gets engaged to girlfriend Brittany Matthews
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews were engaged Tuesday after the Chiefs' ring ceremony.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Patrick Mahomes American football quarterback
Patrick Mahomes Proposes To GF Brittany Matthews With Massive DiamondPatrick Mahomes wasn't the only one in his household to get a massive ring on Tuesday ... the superstar QB just proposed to his longtime GF, Brittany Matthews,..
TMZ.com
LeBron James and Other Athletes Sign Letter Against Voter Suppression
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
NFL stars take to social media to voice concerns over lack of safety protocols
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:56Published
