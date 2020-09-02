|
Elvis Presley landmark Graceland in Tennessee hit with 'Defund the Police' graffiti
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Graceland, the Elvis Presley estate and signature landmark, was hit overnight with "Defund the Police" and "BLM" (Black Lives Matter) graffiti.
Graceland Historic estate and former home of Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tennessee
Tennessee State in the central southeastern United States
