Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Greece defends pandemic handling as England faces pressure over quarantine rules

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Greece defends pandemic handling as England faces pressure over quarantine rulesGreece insists it is doing “everything in our power” to keep UK holidaymakers safe as England faces pressure to reimpose quarantine rules on the country. Rising coronavirus cases prompted the Scottish Government to announce travellers from Greece would have to self-isolate for 14 days from Thursday, while Wales began asking arrivals from the island of Zante to enter quarantine. Greece’s tourism minister, Harry Theoharis, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’re...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Greece Greece Country in southeastern Europe

Black Sea Gas Find Strengthens Turkey's Hand Against Greece

 By Sinan Ulgen (Bloomberg Opinion) — An important development has been lost amid the growing alarm over the contretemps in the Eastern Mediterranean: Last..
WorldNews
Therese Coffey: I have "no insight" into travel restrictions [Video]

Therese Coffey: I have "no insight" into travel restrictions

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says she has "no insight" into decisions which may be made this week on quarantine restrictions for Portugal and Greece, after the devolved administrations of Scotland and Wales announced their own restrictions on Tuesday. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published

Claire Glatman: British woman 'killed by speedboat' in Corfu named

 Claire Glatman, from North Yorkshire, died after being hit by a boat off the Greek island of Corfu.
BBC News

University of South Carolina Cracks Down on Greek Houses for Virus Violations

 Disciplinary action is taken over parties and large gatherings as cases mount on campus.
NYTimes.com

Harry Theoharis Harry Theoharis Greek politician


BBC Radio 4 BBC Radio 4 British domestic radio station


Scottish Government Scottish Government Executive of the devolved Scottish Parliament

Scottish Government consults on wearing face coverings in high schools [Video]

Scottish Government consults on wearing face coverings in high schools

Staff and students may have to wear face coverings in secondary schools inScotland following a consultation being held by the Scottish Government,Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Scotland’s Education Secretary John Swinney isin the final stages of consulting with teachers and councils on theissue.Speaking at the regular coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said therecommendation would not include pupils wearing masks while in the classroom.Those attending high schools will be asked to wear a face covering when movingbetween classes and in busy areas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
Sturgeon apologises for handling of Scottish exam results [Video]

Sturgeon apologises for handling of Scottish exam results

Pupils who had their recent exam results downgraded by the ScottishQualifications Authority will not all be expected to appeal, Nicola Sturgeonhas announced. Speaking at the Scottish Government's coronavirus briefing, theFirst Minister apologised for how exam results were dealt with.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Sturgeon: Images of packed pubs made me want to cry [Video]

Sturgeon: Images of packed pubs made me want to cry

Nicola Sturgeon said images of packed pubs “made me want to cry” as sheannounced 18 new Covid-19 cases in Scotland – including 11 in a health boardarea combating an outbreak. Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing on Monday, the First Minister said there have been no new deaths fromthe disease for the 18th day in a row.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published
Sturgeon has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland [Video]

Sturgeon has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has said she has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland this week.The First Minister has urged the Prime Minister and any visitors from elsewhere in the UK to follow Scottish Government guidance if they do travel north, during a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.The reported visit on Thursday would be the first made by Mr Johnson to Scotland since the general election in December.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Zakynthos Zakynthos Greek island in the Ionian Sea

Zante to Cardiff passenger ‘didn’t feel safe’ [Video]

Zante to Cardiff passenger ‘didn’t feel safe’

Steph Whitfield, a passenger who was on a flight from Zante to Cardiff last Tuesday, says she did not feel safe. There are now 16 cases of Covid-19 linked to people who were on the TUI flight - at least seven of them said to be infectious while they were on board. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:21Published

Coronavirus: 'Covidiots' criticised on Tui quarantine flight

 Mask rules were ignored on a Zante flight where everyone was told to self-isolate, a passenger says.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Cases on Tui flight from Zante to Cardiff

 All passengers on the flight to Cardiff from Zante are told to self-isolate.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Plymouth teens test positive after Greece holiday

 At least 11 teenagers in Plymouth have the virus after a group returned from Zante, officials say.
BBC News

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Back to school: Children return to classes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland [Video]

Back to school: Children return to classes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Back to school: Children return to classes in England, Wales and Northern IrelandView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:10Published
Students return to classrooms in England and Wales as unions rally against absence fines [Video]

Students return to classrooms in England and Wales as unions rally against absence fines

Education unions are calling for a temporary ban on school absence fines asthousands of pupils return to classrooms in England and Wales. Over a quarterof parents say they are not ready to send their child back to school,according to a survey of 3,400 parents by charity Parentkind. But localauthorities will be able to fine parents who refuse to send their childrenback to the classroom up to £120, which can be reduced to £60 if paid within21 days. This has been described as a "last resort" tactic by the Departmentfor Education. Education unions like the National Association of Head Teachers(NAHT) have called for the ban saying fines will not comfort parents withvirus fears.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Related videos from verified sources

Argentina enabled individual sports under the pressure to relax the COVID-19 quarantine [Video]

Argentina enabled individual sports under the pressure to relax the COVID-19 quarantine

The National Government made official this Wednesday (August 19) the authorization for the practice of individual sports and reported how the protocol that must be respected in the context of the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:14Published
NYC Cracks Down On Drivers To Enforce Mandatory Quarantine Rules [Video]

NYC Cracks Down On Drivers To Enforce Mandatory Quarantine Rules

New York City is cracking down on drivers to stop the spread of the coronavirus. City agencies will start checking major bridges and tunnels to enforce mandatory quarantine rules; CBS2's Lisa Rozner..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published
Florida Couple Who Refused To Quarantine Has Been Jailed [Video]

Florida Couple Who Refused To Quarantine Has Been Jailed

Two Florida Keys residents ignored orders to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Now, they have ended up in jail as of Wednesday night, reports Newser. Jose Freire Interian, 24, and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Greece: Crowded refugee camp quarantined after COVID-19 case

 ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities imposed a 14-day quarantine on an overcrowded migrant camp on the island of Lesbos Wednesday, after one man who had...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Cambridge NewsNewsdayMid-Day

Greece defends pandemic handling as E...

 Rising coronavirus cases prompted the Scottish Government to announce travellers from Greece would have to self-isolate for 14 days from Thursday.
Express and Star

Coronavirus: Greece's largest migrant camp records first infection

 Greece has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 at an overcrowded migrant camp on the island of Lesbos. Officials say the infected man has been isolated and camp...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSBSCambridge News

Tweets about this