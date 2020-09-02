Greece defends pandemic handling as England faces pressure over quarantine rules

Students return to classrooms in England and Wales as unions rally against absence fines



Education unions are calling for a temporary ban on school absence fines asthousands of pupils return to classrooms in England and Wales. Over a quarterof parents say they are not ready to send their child back to school,according to a survey of 3,400 parents by charity Parentkind. But localauthorities will be able to fine parents who refuse to send their childrenback to the classroom up to £120, which can be reduced to £60 if paid within21 days. This has been described as a "last resort" tactic by the Departmentfor Education. Education unions like the National Association of Head Teachers(NAHT) have called for the ban saying fines will not comfort parents withvirus fears.

