Serena Williams sets a new record at the US Open as sister Venus bows out Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

(CNN)There were mixed fortunes for the Williams sisters in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday. As Serena, a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows , made history by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn , her older sister Venus bowed out after defeat to Karolina Muchova . Serena had suffered a number of surprise defeats in the build-up to the tournament and was tested against the 96th ranked Ahn, coming back from an...


