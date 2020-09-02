|
Serena Williams sets a new record at the US Open as sister Venus bows out
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
(CNN)There were mixed fortunes for the Williams sisters in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday. As Serena, a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows, made history by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn, her older sister Venus bowed out after defeat to Karolina Muchova. Serena had suffered a number of surprise defeats in the build-up to the tournament and was tested against the 96th ranked Ahn, coming back from an...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Serena Williams American tennis player
Record-seeking Williams wins in straight sets at US OpenSerena Williams begins her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title with a dominant win over fellow American Kristie Ahn.
BBC News
Serena Williams beats Kristie Ahn in straight sets to open quest for Grand Slam No. 24Serena Williams started slowly, but finished strong in a 7-5, 6-3 victory.
USATODAY.com
US Open: Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams going for historyBENGALURU: It's been a busy week for . An overcrowded plate. Of his own making, though. The world No. 1 battled neck issues and stubborn opposition en route to..
WorldNews
'No excuses' as Williams knocked out by SakkariSerena Williams is beaten 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 by Maria Sakkari in the third round of the Western and Southern Open.
BBC News
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
'When I saw messages from friends and family, it was emotional' - Murray on comeback winBritain’s Andy Murray says his return to Grand Slams was "emotional" after coming back from two sets down to reach round two at the US Open.
BBC News
Murray makes stunning US Open comeback from two sets down to beat NishiokaAndy Murray stages a remarkable comeback to reach the US Open second round on his long-awaited return to Grand Slam singles tennis.
BBC News
Naomi Osaka Wears Breonna Taylor Mask to U.S. Open, More Tributes PlannedTennis superstar Naomi Osaka wore a Breonna Taylor tribute mask to her 1st round match at the U.S. Open on Monday ... and says she's got more tributes planned...
TMZ.com
Kristie Ahn American tennis player
Flushing Meadows–Corona Park Large public park in Queens, New York
US Open: Novak Djokovic & Karolina Pliskova play on day one at Flushing MeadowsNovak Djokovic and Karolina Pliskova are among the stars playing when the US Open gets under way in New York on Monday.
BBC News
Preps for the 1st major grand slam tennis event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are underway in New York
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:29Published
Flushing Meadows ready to host Cincinnati Masters as tune-up for U.S. Open
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:33Published
Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Karolína Muchová Czech female tennis player
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this