Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Serena Williams sets a new record at the US Open as sister Venus bows out

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams sets a new record at the US Open as sister Venus bows out(CNN)There were mixed fortunes for the Williams sisters in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday. As Serena, a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows, made history by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn, her older sister Venus bowed out after defeat to Karolina Muchova. Serena had suffered a number of surprise defeats in the build-up to the tournament and was tested against the 96th ranked Ahn, coming back from an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Serena Williams Serena Williams American tennis player

Record-seeking Williams wins in straight sets at US Open

 Serena Williams begins her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title with a dominant win over fellow American Kristie Ahn.
BBC News

Serena Williams beats Kristie Ahn in straight sets to open quest for Grand Slam No. 24

 Serena Williams started slowly, but finished strong in a 7-5, 6-3 victory.
USATODAY.com

US Open: Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams going for history

 BENGALURU: It's been a busy week for . An overcrowded plate. Of his own making, though. The world No. 1 battled neck issues and stubborn opposition en route to..
WorldNews

'No excuses' as Williams knocked out by Sakkari

 Serena Williams is beaten 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 by Maria Sakkari in the third round of the Western and Southern Open.
BBC News

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

'When I saw messages from friends and family, it was emotional' - Murray on comeback win

 Britain’s Andy Murray says his return to Grand Slams was "emotional" after coming back from two sets down to reach round two at the US Open.
BBC News

Murray makes stunning US Open comeback from two sets down to beat Nishioka

 Andy Murray stages a remarkable comeback to reach the US Open second round on his long-awaited return to Grand Slam singles tennis.
BBC News

Naomi Osaka Wears Breonna Taylor Mask to U.S. Open, More Tributes Planned

 Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka wore a Breonna Taylor tribute mask to her 1st round match at the U.S. Open on Monday ... and says she's got more tributes planned...
TMZ.com

Kristie Ahn Kristie Ahn American tennis player


Flushing Meadows–Corona Park Flushing Meadows–Corona Park Large public park in Queens, New York

US Open: Novak Djokovic & Karolina Pliskova play on day one at Flushing Meadows

 Novak Djokovic and Karolina Pliskova are among the stars playing when the US Open gets under way in New York on Monday.
BBC News
Preps for the 1st major grand slam tennis event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are underway in New York [Video]

Preps for the 1st major grand slam tennis event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are underway in New York

U.S. Open organizers say players are pleasantly surprised by the set up at Flushing Meadow

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:29Published
Flushing Meadows ready to host Cincinnati Masters as tune-up for U.S. Open [Video]

Flushing Meadows ready to host Cincinnati Masters as tune-up for U.S. Open

Billie Jean King Tennis Center ready to Western & Southern Open Masters 1000 tournament as tune-up for U.S. Open

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:33Published
Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title [Video]

Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title

(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday, Nadal said: "I have decided not to play this year's US Open. 2 Nadal is a four-time US Open winner and has collected 19 grand slam singles titles, one behind Roger Federer, who will also miss the US Open with a knee injury.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Karolína Muchová Karolína Muchová Czech female tennis player

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will Smith's production company settles dispute over Richard Williams' biopic [Video]

Will Smith's production company settles dispute over Richard Williams' biopic

Overbrook Entertainment, the production company owned by Will Smith, has reached a settlement deal in a lawsuit over the rights to King Richard - the life story of Serena and Venus Williams' father,..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Serena Williams has helped donate over 4 million face masks to schools [Video]

Serena Williams has helped donate over 4 million face masks to schools

Serena Williams has done her bit to prepare schools for reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic by helping to donate over four million face masks for children.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published
Serena Williams donating four million masks to students across the U.S. [Video]

Serena Williams donating four million masks to students across the U.S.

Tennis ace Serena Williams has contributed assistance to school students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, by donating over four million protective face masks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Serena Williams sets a new record at the US Open as sister Venus bows out

Serena Williams sets a new record at the US Open as sister Venus bows out (CNN)There were mixed fortunes for the Williams sisters in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday. As Serena, a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows, made...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

dawn_com

Dawn.com India's coronavirus case tally nears 3.8 million as country reopens Follow our updates on #coronavirus here: https://t.co/vY4fVgAjuk 4 hours ago

yashika_b27

Yashika Bansal RT @CNNnews18: India's Virus Tally Nears 38 Lakh With More Than 78,000 Cases in 24 Hrs #COVID19 Live Updates: https://t.co/C9dCvcxizL http… 8 hours ago

CNNnews18

CNNNews18 India's Virus Tally Nears 38 Lakh With More Than 78,000 Cases in 24 Hrs #COVID19 Live Updates:… https://t.co/WpAM0KNQHe 8 hours ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint Goa Chief Minister @DrPramodPSawant tests positive for #Covid19. Live blog: https://t.co/QeGDWFDkfu https://t.co/VHvOxKvtJz 8 hours ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Live: India's Covid cases' count nears 38 lakh After registering the second highest daily count on Tuesday with 80… https://t.co/29efUr6Q8j 8 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com India's Covid-19 tally nears 38 lakh with more than 78,000 cases in 24 hours. Follow LIVE: https://t.co/Wq2h8BEKyZ 9 hours ago

UmarFarooqi11

Umar Farooqi RT @dawn_com: Brazil nears 4 million coronavirus cases, death toll tops 122,000 Follow our updates on #coronavirus here: https://t.co/vY4… 9 hours ago

dawn_com

Dawn.com Brazil nears 4 million coronavirus cases, death toll tops 122,000 Follow our updates on #coronavirus here: https://t.co/vY4fVgAjuk 9 hours ago