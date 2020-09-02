|
Trial begins over Charlie Hebdo jihadist killings that shook France
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
PARIS: Fourteen people accused of helping jihadist gunmen attack the French satirical weekly and a Jewish supermarket went on trial Wednesday, over five years after days of terror that sent shockwaves through France. The attacks that began on January 7, 2015 sparked a series of jihadist attacks on French soil, including "lone wolf" killings by people said to be inspired by the Islamic State group that have since claimed more than 250 lives. The weekly -- whose taboo-shattering style makes it for supporters a beacon of free speech -- in a typically defiant move in its Wednesday issue republished cartoons of the prophet Mohammed that had angered Muslims around the world. The trial...
