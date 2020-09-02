Global  
 

Trial begins over Charlie Hebdo jihadist killings that shook France

Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Trial begins over Charlie Hebdo jihadist killings that shook FrancePARIS: Fourteen people accused of helping jihadist gunmen attack the French satirical weekly and a Jewish supermarket went on trial Wednesday, over five years after days of terror that sent shockwaves through France. The attacks that began on January 7, 2015 sparked a series of jihadist attacks on French soil, including "lone wolf" killings by people said to be inspired by the Islamic State group that have since claimed more than 250 lives. The weekly -- whose taboo-shattering style makes it for supporters a beacon of free speech -- in a typically defiant move in its Wednesday issue republished cartoons of the prophet Mohammed that had angered Muslims around the world. The trial...
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago

Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago 02:40

 France will reopen one of the darkest chapters in its modern history as dozens go on trial for the terror attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket.

