World Coconut Day 2020: Enjoy this sumptuous, egg-free cake

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
World Coconut Day 2020: Enjoy this sumptuous, egg-free cakeCoconut lovers, rejoice! After all, it is your day to indulge in your favourite flavour. And one of the best things about coconut is that it is super versatile and can be enjoyed in numerous forms and recipes. It not only enhances the flavour of many South Indian dishes but is also extremely beneficial for the health in the form of the fibrous coconut drink. So how about enjoying World Coconut Day, which is dedicated to creating awareness about the wonder nut, with a special recipe? Chef Vineet Bhatia recently shared a lip-smacking coconut cake recipe that we think would make for a lovely family time dessert. Take a look. View this post on Instagram EGG FREE SEMOLINA COCONUT CAKE...
