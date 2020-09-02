Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia's Navalny poisoned with Novichok - German government

BBC News Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok nerve agent, German government says
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Russian prosecutors ask Germany for details of poison tests on Navalny - paper

 MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian prosecutors have asked Germany to provide details of medical tests conducted on Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition politician lying..
WorldNews
Health of Putin critic Navalny improving [Video]

Health of Putin critic Navalny improving

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny remains in a medically-induced coma in a Berlin hospital, but his condition is improving. His spokeswoman said on Friday he is now facing no serious threat to his life. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:49Published

Russia says no signs of crime so far in Alexei Navalny’s sudden illness

 MOSCOW — Russian authorities say they have found no indication so far that opposition politician Alexei Navalny’s coma, which his supporters and the German..
WorldNews
Russian prosecutors: Navalny not victim of crime [Video]

Russian prosecutors: Navalny not victim of crime

Russian prosecutors said on Thursday they saw no need for a criminal investigation into the sudden illness of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who his supporters suspect was poisoned, and they had found no sign that any crime had been committed. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:15Published

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Soviet-era nerve agent found in ailing Putin foe, Germany says

 Novichok was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal ​and his daughter in Britain.
CBS News
First Australia recession in nearly 30 years [Video]

First Australia recession in nearly 30 years

Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter, marking the start of a technical recession on Wednesday. Figures showed the economy shrank 7% in the three months to the end of June. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published
German recovery hope hit by weak retail figures [Video]

German recovery hope hit by weak retail figures

German retail sales fell unexpectedly on the month in July, data showed on Wednesday, dashing hopes that household spending in Europe's largest economy will be powerful enough to drive a strong recovery in the third quarter from the coronavirus shock. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:37Published

Novichok agent Series of nerve agents developed by the Soviet Union


Related videos from verified sources

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany [Video]

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany

A plane carrying a Russian dissident in a coma after a suspected poisoningleft for a German hospital on Saturday after prolonged wrangling over AlexeiNavalny’s condition and treatment. The plane..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Germany: Nerve Agent Novichok Found in Russia's Navalny

 The German government says tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny showed the presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent...
Newsmax Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Russia's Navalny poisoned with Novichok - German government

 Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok nerve agent, German government says
BBC News Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukSydney Morning Herald

Tweets about this