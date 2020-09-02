Global  
 

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins on coronavirus: 'If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said that, if he could not give the coronavirus to anyone else, he'd continue his normal day-to-day.
News video: 'If I Die, I Die:' Kirk Cousins Says He's Not Concerned About Getting COVID-19

'If I Die, I Die:' Kirk Cousins Says He's Not Concerned About Getting COVID-19 00:36

 Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says he's not concerned about the prospect of contracting COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

Vikings QB Cousins on virus: 'If I die, I die'

 Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said he is not concerned with coronavirus and said that if he dies, he dies.
