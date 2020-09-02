Global  
 

Joe Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday, making his first campaign visit to Wisconsin

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Joe Biden will visit Kenosha just days after President Donald Trump toured the city.
 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to visit Kenosha on Thursday, just a few days after President Donald Trump was there. The visit was announced Wednesday morning.

Trump and Biden will both be in Shanksville for 9/11 commemoration

 It was not immediately clear whether their visits to the memorial in Shanksville will overlap.
CBS News

Biden calls for police to be charged over shootings

 The Democratic White House candidate spoke after completing a record-breaking fundraising haul.
BBC News

DHS withheld intelligence bulletin warning of Russian attack on Biden's mental health

 The Department of Homeland Security is pushing back against claims it buried an intelligence bulletin warning the Russians were targeting Joe Biden. Jeff Pegues..
CBS News

Biden slams Trump's coronavirus response and school reopening failures

 Former Vice President Joe Biden accused President Trump of failing to come up with a plan to safely open schools, while Mr. Trump again gave the impression the..
CBS News
[NFA] Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday looked to shift the focus of the U.S. presidential race back to the coronavirus and safely reopening the country’s schools, as President Donald Trump dwelled on civil unrest in American cities. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Trump suggests that North Carolina voters should test mail-in system by trying to vote twice

 The president seemed to encourage North Carolina voters to send in their ballot by mail, then show up to vote in person as a test.
USATODAY.com

Trump Moves to Cut Federal Funding From Democratic Cities

 The president directed officials to identify “anarchist jurisdictions” and move to withhold funds as he tries to build his campaign around the unrest that..
NYTimes.com

From 'dark shadows' to 'thugs' on a plane, Trump wades deeper into conspiracy theories as election nears

 Donald Trump spreads unfounded conspiracy theories and Internet gossip as he ramps up his campaign for a second term.
USATODAY.com

As He Questions His Opponent’s Health, Trump Finds His Own Under Scrutiny

 The president denied he had “mini-strokes” at the time of a mysterious trip to the hospital last year. But he raised more questions when he could not keep..
NYTimes.com

Black Lives Matter: Biden to see Blake family in visit to Kenosha

 Joe Biden plans to meet with family members of Jacob Blake, the black man from Wisconsin who was shot by police on August 23.The Democratic presidential nominee..
New Zealand Herald

Can President Trump have a "Sister Souljah moment"?

 President Trump has refused to condemn the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old supporter who is charged with fatally shooting two protesters and wounding..
CBS News

Kenosha protests: Biden bashes Trump, calls for charges for violent citizens and police

 Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that's become a..
New Zealand Herald

Kenosha protesters arrested during curfew file lawsuit, say it was selectively enforced

 Four people arrested in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during demonstrations have sued the city, claiming discriminatory curfew enforcement.
 
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden says Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake should be charged

 Joe Biden's comments are in stark contrast to President Donald Trump's attitude toward the event during a visit to Kenosha on Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Protesters sue Kenosha as Joe Biden announces Wisconsin visit

 KENOSHA, Wis. — A day after President Trump landed in Kenosha to pledge support for police and decry “anti-American riots,” Joe Biden said he would visit..
WorldNews

