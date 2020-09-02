|
Joe Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday, making his first campaign visit to Wisconsin
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Joe Biden will visit Kenosha just days after President Donald Trump toured the city.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump and Biden will both be in Shanksville for 9/11 commemorationIt was not immediately clear whether their visits to the memorial in Shanksville will overlap.
CBS News
Biden calls for police to be charged over shootingsThe Democratic White House candidate spoke after completing a record-breaking fundraising haul.
BBC News
DHS withheld intelligence bulletin warning of Russian attack on Biden's mental healthThe Department of Homeland Security is pushing back against claims it buried an intelligence bulletin warning the Russians were targeting Joe Biden. Jeff Pegues..
CBS News
Biden slams Trump's coronavirus response and school reopening failuresFormer Vice President Joe Biden accused President Trump of failing to come up with a plan to safely open schools, while Mr. Trump again gave the impression the..
CBS News
Biden looks to turn campaign focus to pandemic
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump suggests that North Carolina voters should test mail-in system by trying to vote twiceThe president seemed to encourage North Carolina voters to send in their ballot by mail, then show up to vote in person as a test.
USATODAY.com
Trump Moves to Cut Federal Funding From Democratic CitiesThe president directed officials to identify “anarchist jurisdictions” and move to withhold funds as he tries to build his campaign around the unrest that..
NYTimes.com
From 'dark shadows' to 'thugs' on a plane, Trump wades deeper into conspiracy theories as election nearsDonald Trump spreads unfounded conspiracy theories and Internet gossip as he ramps up his campaign for a second term.
USATODAY.com
As He Questions His Opponent’s Health, Trump Finds His Own Under ScrutinyThe president denied he had “mini-strokes” at the time of a mysterious trip to the hospital last year. But he raised more questions when he could not keep..
NYTimes.com
Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
Black Lives Matter: Biden to see Blake family in visit to KenoshaJoe Biden plans to meet with family members of Jacob Blake, the black man from Wisconsin who was shot by police on August 23.The Democratic presidential nominee..
New Zealand Herald
Can President Trump have a "Sister Souljah moment"?President Trump has refused to condemn the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old supporter who is charged with fatally shooting two protesters and wounding..
CBS News
Kenosha protests: Biden bashes Trump, calls for charges for violent citizens and policeJoe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that's become a..
New Zealand Herald
Kenosha protesters arrested during curfew file lawsuit, say it was selectively enforcedFour people arrested in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during demonstrations have sued the city, claiming discriminatory curfew enforcement.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden says Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake should be chargedJoe Biden's comments are in stark contrast to President Donald Trump's attitude toward the event during a visit to Kenosha on Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Protesters sue Kenosha as Joe Biden announces Wisconsin visitKENOSHA, Wis. — A day after President Trump landed in Kenosha to pledge support for police and decry “anti-American riots,” Joe Biden said he would visit..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this