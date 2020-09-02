Global  
 

Rihanna Says Repairing Relationship With Her Dad Led To Forgiving Chris Brown

Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Rihanna Says Repairing Relationship With Her Dad Led To Forgiving Chris BrownRihanna and Chris Brown have reconciled their relationship and remain close friends, according to the FENTY CEO. Riri recently sat down with Oprah on her Supersoul Conversations Podcast. During the conversation, she opens up about her current relationship status with both Brown and her dad. On Grammy night of 2009, CB admitted to physically assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna prior to...
