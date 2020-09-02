Global  
 

Germany says nerve agent Novichok found in Russia's Navalny

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Germany says nerve agent Novichok found in Russia's NavalnyBERLIN (AP) — The German government says tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny showed the presence of the nerve agent...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Novichok nerve agent found in Russian opposition figure Navalny, says Germany

Novichok nerve agent found in Russian opposition figure Navalny, says Germany 01:19

 Tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyshowed the presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, the Germangovernment has said. Mr Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator whois one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on...

